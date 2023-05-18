Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.73.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$21.68. 626,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.1316166 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. Insiders bought 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090 over the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.