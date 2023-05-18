CentralNic Group’s (CNIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on the stock.

CentralNic Group Price Performance

Shares of CNIC traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 116 ($1.45). 3,056,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.01 million, a PE ratio of -11,634.40 and a beta of 0.39. CentralNic Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.22.

CentralNic Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CentralNic Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CentralNic Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 23,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($39,922.72). In related news, insider Samuel Mansour Joseph Dayani sold 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £2,160,000 ($2,705,749.72). Also, insider Max Royde bought 23,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($39,922.72). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 163,263 shares of company stock valued at $21,112,031. Insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

