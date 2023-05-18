CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Lowered to C$4.40

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James to C$4.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CESDF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 2,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,452. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

