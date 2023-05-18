C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 1st

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.02. 12,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669. The company has a market cap of $171.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C&F Financial by 102.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 120.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

