Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CHKR opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.42.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile
