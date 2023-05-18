Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Keene & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 4.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.17.

Chevron Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVX traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.70. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

