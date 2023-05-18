Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,026 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $30,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $416.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.93 and its 200 day moving average is $384.47. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

