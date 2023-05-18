Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Shares of A opened at $127.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

