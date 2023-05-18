ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

CDXC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 19,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,952. The company has a market cap of $118.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 469,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 382,413 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

