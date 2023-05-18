CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (CXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CXF opened at C$9.66 on Thursday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of C$9.24 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.57.

