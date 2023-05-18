CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 57,203 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $104,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $5,930,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,621. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.