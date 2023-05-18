CI Investments Inc. Has $85.26 Million Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,887 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 6.48% of Hess Midstream worth $85,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,870,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,664,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 210,852 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 401,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 348,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $34.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5851 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.59%.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $108,780.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,733.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

