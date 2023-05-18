CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.52% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $74,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $81,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $135,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

BIP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.58. 62,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,655. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.93 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.