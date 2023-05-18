CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,184 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118,294 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.62. 1,030,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.35. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

