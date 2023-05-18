CIBC Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NA. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.32.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$101.91. 79,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.39. The company has a market cap of C$34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.41 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8509804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

