CIBC Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) to Neutral

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$19.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.32. 90,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,643. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$18.69.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$620.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.3578947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

