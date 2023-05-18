Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 1,618 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

CPT stock opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.