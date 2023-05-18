Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 65,339 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1,214.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

