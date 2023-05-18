Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1,291.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.69.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

