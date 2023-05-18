Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 26,983 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.09.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

