Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 57,532 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 305.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,532 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.07% of Wynn Resorts worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.18.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 5.7 %

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $108.92 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

See Also

