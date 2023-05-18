Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,614 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,066,000 after buying an additional 366,259 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,329,000 after buying an additional 166,839 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $146.81 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

