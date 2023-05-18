Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.70 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.