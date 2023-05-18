Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 670.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

