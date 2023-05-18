Cibc World Markets Corp Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 659.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,077 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

