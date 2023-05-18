Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 128,850 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 999.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,850 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

KDP opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

