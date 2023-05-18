Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,256 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.