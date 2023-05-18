CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Buys $10,079.40 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Eric A. Pinero purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $10,079.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $55,738.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CION Investment Stock Performance
NYSE CION opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 715.79%.
Institutional Trading of CION Investment
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Investment (CION)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.