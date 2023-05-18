CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Buys $10,079.40 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Eric A. Pinero purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $10,079.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $55,738.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CION opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 715.79%.

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CION. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $7,316,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment in the second quarter worth $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 123.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $4,327,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter worth $3,811,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

