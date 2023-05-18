Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 74,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,654,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,143,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,197,488. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

