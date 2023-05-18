Citigroup Begins Coverage on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.
The Carlyle Group Price Performance
Shares of CG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.