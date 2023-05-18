Citigroup Begins Coverage on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.