Citigroup Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DKNG. MKM Partners downgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $4,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,174,522.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,063,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,394,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DraftKings by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

