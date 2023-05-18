Citigroup Increases Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target to $8.00

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

WTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Select Energy Services Stock Up 2.0 %

WTTR stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Select Energy Services by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

