Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Shopify were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

SHOP stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

