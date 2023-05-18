Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

