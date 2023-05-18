Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.47

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 123679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 44.98 and a current ratio of 44.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 176.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 812,501 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 83,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.