Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,297,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $117,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP boosted its position in Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clear Secure by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 864,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after buying an additional 826,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,034. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,894 shares in the company, valued at $595,930.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $26,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,930.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

