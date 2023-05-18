Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Up 5.1%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.40. 514,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,260,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares in the company, valued at $595,930.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,930.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. State Street Corp raised its position in Clear Secure by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 117,514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Clear Secure by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in Clear Secure by 46.6% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,786,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 885,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after buying an additional 105,452 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.