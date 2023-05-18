Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Up 5.1%

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOUGet Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.40. 514,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,260,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Clear Secure Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.83 million. Research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares in the company, valued at $595,930.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,930.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. State Street Corp raised its position in Clear Secure by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 117,514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Clear Secure by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in Clear Secure by 46.6% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,786,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 885,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after buying an additional 105,452 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

