ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 26,976 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,337,138.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,354,000,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

