Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,295. Coffee has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

