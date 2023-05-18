Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cohu Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of COHU opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. Cohu has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,037 shares of company stock valued at $435,140 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

