Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Declares $0.15 Semi-Annual Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $94.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $133.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

