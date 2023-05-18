Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.20

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.80). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 billion.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
