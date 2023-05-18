Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Shares of CIGI opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $133.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.