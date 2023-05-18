Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of CIGI opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $133.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,951,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200,792 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $20,560,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 119,827 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

See Also

