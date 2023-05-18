Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.8% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,750,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

