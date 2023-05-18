Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,994 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,923,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,811,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.