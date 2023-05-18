Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.