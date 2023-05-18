Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Reduced by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for approximately 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $37,353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $15,212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,586.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 565,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of FIX traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.74. 88,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,726. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $154.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

