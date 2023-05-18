Commerce Bank Buys 529 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $41,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,385,000 after buying an additional 244,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 443,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,454. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.