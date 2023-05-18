Commerce Bank Has $44.35 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,137,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,023 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 256,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VWO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.84. 5,929,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,069,115. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

