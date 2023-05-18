Commerce Bank Has $54.47 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,217 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.43% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $54,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.55. 879,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

